iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.9% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $13.11 on Tuesday, hitting $134.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,909. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

