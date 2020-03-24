iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 552.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.75. 7,486,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

