iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $49.11. 16,067,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

