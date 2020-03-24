iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after buying an additional 1,998,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after buying an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,063,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,536,000 after buying an additional 433,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.63. 5,921,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

