iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Boosted by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $9.12 on Tuesday, reaching $109.02. 73,059,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,729,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

