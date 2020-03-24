James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $690.00

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 690 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 712.50 ($9.37), with a volume of 852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832.50 ($10.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and a P/E ratio of 25.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,181.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,284.19.

In other news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($13,220.21). Also, insider Isabelle Maddock sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.36), for a total value of £25,344 ($33,338.60).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

