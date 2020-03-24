Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Titus Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management owned 0.67% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 102,596 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 382,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100,581 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 187,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 96,416 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,649,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 601.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 85,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 73,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 441,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

