Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,716,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 61,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 649,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,428,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

