Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading Up 30.6% This Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Coinrail and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $5.91 million and $6,378.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

