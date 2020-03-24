JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

JPM stock traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.43. 34,297,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,949,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.