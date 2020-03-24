KeyCorp Trims NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Target Price to $14.00

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NOW from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,860. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $589.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,474,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 52,091 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.