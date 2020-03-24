KeyCorp Upgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Sector Weight

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.04. 799,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Avista by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

