Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.00

Kin and Carta PLC (LON:KCT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 279367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.74).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kin and Carta in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of $92.77 million and a P/E ratio of -30.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.75 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kin and Carta’s payout ratio is -1.11%.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

