Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,953,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 425,767 shares during the period. Kinross Gold accounts for 1.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $361,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 75.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 86,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 25.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGC. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,175,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318,385. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

