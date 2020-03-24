Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded Kosmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.76.

KOS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,025,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,628,252. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.28%. This is a boost from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 620,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,726,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after buying an additional 125,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

