Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Kraton alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kraton from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kraton from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE KRA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,736. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $192.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Kraton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.