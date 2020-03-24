Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $142.05

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.05 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 144.55 ($1.90), with a volume of 1416272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.60 ($1.82).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 284.78 ($3.75).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.62.
In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05). Insiders have bought a total of 10,303 shares of company stock worth $2,767,684 in the last three months.
About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.
