Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $142.05

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.05 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 144.55 ($1.90), with a volume of 1416272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.60 ($1.82).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 284.78 ($3.75).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05). Insiders have bought a total of 10,303 shares of company stock worth $2,767,684 in the last three months.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.