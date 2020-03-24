Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $53.21. 7,666,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,137. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

