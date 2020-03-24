Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 8,157 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 8.0% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.35. 966,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,377. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

