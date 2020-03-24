Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,993 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after acquiring an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,623,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $893,172,000 after acquiring an additional 245,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,767,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,677,396. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

