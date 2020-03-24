Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TCF shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

TCF stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.