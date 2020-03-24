Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

NYSE:JPM traded down $4.47 on Monday, reaching $79.03. 32,478,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,674,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.26. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

