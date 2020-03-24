Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $56.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,902.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,977.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,841.24. The stock has a market cap of $928.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.