Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,027 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $5,027,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $27.30 on Monday, reaching $327.42. 1,422,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.22 and a 200 day moving average of $482.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

