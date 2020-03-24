Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,246 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,281,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,365,000 after acquiring an additional 650,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $31.45. 56,891,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,469,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.