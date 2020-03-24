Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.75

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.75 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.42), with a volume of 28237112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.57 ($0.40).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 48 ($0.63) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 61.07 ($0.80).

The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

In related news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

