Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.59

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$72.59 ($51.48) and last traded at A$79.90 ($56.67), with a volume of 2824064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$72.02 ($51.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$132.44 and its 200 day moving average is A$134.46.

About Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.