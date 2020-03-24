Maintel (LON:MAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $140.00

Shares of Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 153 ($2.01), with a volume of 1112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.50 ($2.05).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 355.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

