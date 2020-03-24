Maintel (LON:MAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $140.00

Shares of Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 153 ($2.01), with a volume of 1112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.50 ($2.05).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 355.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

