Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $134.00

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.82), with a volume of 23192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.92 ($1.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.69. The company has a market cap of $75.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47.

In other Majedie Investments news, insider Mark Little bought 9,879 shares of Majedie Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £24,895.08 ($32,748.07).

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

