Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. 203,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,829. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

