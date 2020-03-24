Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Matador Resources stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 10,053,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,619. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Also, EVP Van H. Singleton II acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

