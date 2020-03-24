Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $89.18

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.18 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 89.24 ($1.17), with a volume of 503003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.30 ($1.15).

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 285 ($3.75)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 207 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 247.91 ($3.26).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 1184.965633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Simon Antony Peckham bought 147,652 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,766 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43).

Melrose Industries Company Profile (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

