Metcash (ASX:MTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.47

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.47 ($2.46) and last traded at A$3.22 ($2.28), with a volume of 15475131 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.29 ($2.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -53.67.

About Metcash (ASX:MTS)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

