Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $779.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $766.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $55.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $589.41. 299,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,721. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $732.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $734.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

