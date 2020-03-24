Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 28460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.01.

Get Microsaic Systems alerts:

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.