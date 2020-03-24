Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 28460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.01.

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

