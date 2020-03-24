Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Insider Edwin Jonathan Tucker Buys 2,000 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) insider Edwin Jonathan Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $19,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,685. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

