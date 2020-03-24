Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 505640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67.

Mountfield Group Company Profile (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Mountfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.