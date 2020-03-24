MRJ Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

MRJ Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 3.0% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52,349.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SRB Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,402.

Shares of A stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,135. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

