MRJ Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

MRJ Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for 1.8% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,149,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,465. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

