MRJ Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

MRJ Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries accounts for approximately 2.1% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,903,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,283,000 after buying an additional 101,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,811,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,058,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 401,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 693,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,632. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.