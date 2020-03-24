MRJ Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MRJ Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $2,310,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.76. 3,932,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average is $150.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

