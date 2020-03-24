MRJ Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

MRJ Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 963,447 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in People’s United Financial by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,343,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 881,221 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,455,000 after acquiring an additional 782,081 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Stephens dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $10.70. 5,406,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.