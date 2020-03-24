MRJ Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MRJ Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.6% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $4.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.03. 32,478,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,674,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.