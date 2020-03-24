MRJ Capital Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

MRJ Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 411,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 363,825 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 239,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 607,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 193,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Also, Director Neil Lustig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SEE traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. 2,206,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,692. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

