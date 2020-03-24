MRJ Capital Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MRJ Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,989 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 2.2% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in eBay by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after buying an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after buying an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $26.34. 18,500,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,828,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

