MRJ Capital Inc. Has $5.98 Million Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

MRJ Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for about 3.3% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth about $4,719,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.24. 1,504,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,900. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

