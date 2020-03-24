MRJ Capital Inc. Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

MRJ Capital Inc. lowered its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AON comprises about 4.3% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.48. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

