MRJ Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

MRJ Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 1.6% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $19.30. 9,604,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333,855. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

