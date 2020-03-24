MRJ Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

MRJ Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,297 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,653. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

