MRJ Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

MRJ Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,762 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth about $71,267,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,759,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,011,000 after acquiring an additional 790,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SERV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,462.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 5,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

